Boaters rescued by FWFD at St. Joe River Dam

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Three people were rescued from their boat after it got stuck at a Fort Wayne dam early Saturday morning.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department Water Rescue Team and Special Operations Rescue Team were called to the St. Joseph River Dam, near Johnny Appleseed Park, around 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters found the boat afloat at the bottom of the dam.

The crews put a boat in the water at the ramp in the park and traveled the short distance to the dam before rescuing the stranded boaters.

According to a report from the fire department, life jackets were lowered to the two people in the boat.

A battalion chief told NewsChannel 15 at the scene two boaters were “going home safe” after the rescue.

Witnesses fishing nearby said they watched a third man climb up the dam from the boat.

It took crews about 30 minutes to complete the rescue.