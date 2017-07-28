White House aide’s tirade tests editors and producers

NEW YORK (AP) — White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci offered newsroom leaders a test on Thursday. They needed to decide whether to fully use the obscenities relied on by Scaramucci to describe fellow White House aides or talk around them.

Scaramucci made the comments about White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and chief strategist Steve Bannon in a phone conversation with Ryan Lizza of The New Yorker. The magazine’s website published a full account of the conversation.

The New York Times and Washington Post quoted Scaramucci, vulgar terms and all. Television networks avoided using the word onscreen or out of their anchors’ mouths.

