West Michigan Edges Fort Wayne in Clash of Caps

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The TinCaps nearly became only the second team this season to win a series at Fifth Third Ballpark, but it wasn’t to be as the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers) scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to come-from-behind and win, 7-6.

With Fort Wayne (21-13, 47-57) up 6-4 in the eighth, West Michigan’s number eight hitter, Dylan Burdeaux, blooped a ball to shallow center field that dropped for an RBI double, scoring Zac Shepherd from second and advancing Drew Longley to third. After that, Cam Warner ripped a go-ahead, two-run single to left field that gave the Whitecaps (23-9, 68-31) a 7-6 advantage.

The TinCaps nearly overcame a three-run deficit to win for the second time in three nights here. On Wednesday, Fort Wayne wiped away a 3-0 deficit. On Friday, the TinCaps were down 4-1 at the end of three, but in the top of the fourth, they got a run in on an error and then shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. clubbed a game-tying, two-run double.

Fort Wayne went in front, 6-4, with a pair in the top of the fifth. Second baseman Reinaldo Ilarazza drove in a run with a single and the TinCaps were gifted another run on a wild pitch. Fort Wayne’s first run of the night, in the first, was unearned.

TinCaps starter Jim McDade allowed four runs through the first three innings but bounced back with three scoreless frames after that, allowing only one base runner during that span. He struck out six and didn’t walk a batter. His counterpart, Greg Soto, who entered with the second lowest ERA in the league and the second most strikeouts, lasted the first four.

Clate Schmidt pitched two perfect innings of relief, while Hansel Rodriguez (L) wound up with the hard-luck loss.

The first-place Whitecaps now 14-1-1 in home series this year.

Next Game

Saturday, July 29 vs. Dayton (Cincinnati Reds)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: LH Adrian Morejon (Midwest League Debut)

– Dragons Probable Starter: RH Anthony DeSclafani (Major League Rehab)

Watch: Comcast Network 81

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM, TinCapsRadio.com, TuneIn