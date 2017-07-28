Turf installation begins for World Baseball Academy field renovation project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Installation of artificial turf has begun on World Baseball Academy’s new fields at the ASH Centre, just west of downtown Fort Wayne. This is a first for northern Indiana: a youth baseball park with artificial surface infields.

Three fields at the ASH Centre are being transformed, thanks to donations from the community that have so far totaled just over $2.7 million. The fundraising goal of $3.2 million must be reached in order to complete the three fields with dugouts, scoreboards, lighting and other important features.

“Many generous families, foundations, and companies are excited about this More Than A Game project. Thanks to them, the vision is becoming reality this summer so kids can play baseball here next year,” explains Caleb Kimmel, Chief Executive Officer of World Baseball Academy, which owns the facility and is spearheading the More Than A Game project.

No government funds are being used on the project. Because of that, some people wondered whether it could become reality, since the WBA is a small, local not-for-profit organization. But as the story got out and the business and philanthropic leaders caught the vision, fundraising climbed steadily.

NOTE: Photographers welcome, but remember this is a construction zone. Hard hats and safety vests are required inside the fence. WBA can loan you these if you stop in our office (east side of ASH Centre, Door #3).

All donations, regardless of size, are needed and appreciated to complete the fields. Donations can be made securely at WBA’s website: www.worldbaseballacademy.com.

The More Than A Game project was designed by Design Collaborative Architects & Engineers of Fort Wayne. Weigand Construction is the general contractor for the project. The artificial turf is being installed by The Motz Group. Based in Cincinnati, The Motz Group specializes in design and construction of natural and synthetic turf athletic field systems. The company has provided design, construction, installation, and maintenance for sporting fields for more than 35 years.

World Baseball Academy’s new fields with artificial surface infields

Will create greater access to quality fields for local kids

Will support the growth of WBA mentoring programs for boys and girls

Will contribute to Fort Wayne being a first-choice destination for youth sports (as WBA will grow its youth baseball tournaments with a premier facility).

World Baseball Academy’s vision is to use the platform of baseball to develop leaders who will positively impact the world. WBA does so through baseball instruction, leadership development, tournaments, and community use of the indoor and outdoor athletic facilities at the WBA’s ASH Centre. Over 3,200 boys and girls participate in WBA programming each year. Area local Little Leagues, travel teams, high school, and colleges utilize the ASH Centre indoor and outdoor facilities.