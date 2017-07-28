Tow truck operator agrees to testify against Indiana sheriff

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — Court documents say a tow truck operator indicted with a northwestern Indiana sheriff in an alleged bribery scheme will plead guilty and testify for federal prosecutors against the sheriff.

William Szarmach of C.S.A. Towing in Lake Station says in a plea agreement filed Friday in federal court that he bought tickets to Lake County Sheriff John Buncich’s fundraising events and made additional cash payments to maintain and increase his business of towing vehicles for county police.

Szarmach agreed to plead guilty to federal wire fraud and bribery charges.

The offices of Buncich’s lawyer, Bryan Truitt, were closed Friday but he has said as recently as April that the sheriff “remains absolutely adamant that he’s done nothing wrong, that he’s completely innocent.”

Buncich is scheduled to stand trial beginning Aug. 7.

