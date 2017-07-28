Smokers found after days of FWPD searching

Related Coverage Smokers swiped from BBQ joint, log splitters from mulch company

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Days after a pair of smokers were stolen from a barbecue joint, the owner says they were found.

Red Rok BBQ owner Santino Zurzolo told NewsChannel 15 that just before 5 a.m. July 24., someone took down a fence in the rear of the restaurant at 2701 W. Jefferson Blvd. and hooked his electric smoker to pickup truck and drove off with the apparatus.

Friday, the owner said the Fort Wayne Police Department recovered both smokers after following up on a tip.

New Haven’s MulchWorx also had their log splitter stolen the same way. No word on if police have found their equipment.