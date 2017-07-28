Sedan, FWPD squad car collide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne Police car was involved in a traffic crash in downtown Fort Wayne Friday morning.

Just after 10 a.m. Friday, a sedan and a Fort Wayne Police Department squad car collided in the intersection of Berry and Calhoun streets. The police car could be seen with front-end damage, while the light-colored sedan appeared to have damage to its passenger side.

No injuries were reported.

It’s not clear how the crash happened. There is construction along Berry Street.

A dispatcher told NewsChannel 15 that the road was not closed to traffic while police investigated, but the crash consumed all lanes of Berry Street.