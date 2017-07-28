New bar pays homage to Fort Wayne’s baseball history

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s history of baseball was the inspiration behind Hamilton Public House. The restaurant is located at 4910 N. Clinton Street. The property was previously owned by Bar 145.

The Fort Wayne Kekiongas hosted the Cleveland Forest Cities in May 4, 1871. It was the first professional baseball game ever played. The teams battled it out on a field owned by Allen Hamilton, a prominent member of Fort Wayne..

The people at Hamilton Public House want to tell the story about the city’s rich history in baseball.

The place is decorated Fort Wayne memorabilia and the menu encompasses the baseball them; from the appetizers listed under “starting lineup” to the desserts which are referred to as “closers.”

For more information visit their Facebook page.

A look inside Hamilton Public House View as list View as gallery Open Gallery