Man arrested on U.S. 30 with almost $8,000 in drugs in his vehicle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Columbia City Police say they were initially helping what they thought was a stranded motorist, when they found a significant amount of drugs. They arrested Danny Lakes Jr. of Riverdale, Illinois on Wednesday.

Officers helped Mr. Lakes and his passengers in a disabled vehicle on U.S. 30 in Whitley County when one Sergeant started to suspect Lakes was under the influence after stating he had been driving the car. A search of the vehicle uncovered much more. Officers seized cocaine, pot, and another controlled substance worth almost 8 thousand dollars on the street. They also found a loaded handgun. He remains in the Whitley County Jail.

