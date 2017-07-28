Man arrested on U.S. 30 with almost $8,000 in drugs in his vehicle

Columbia City Police Department Arrests Illinois Man on Alcohol, Drug, and Weapon Charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Columbia City Police say they were initially helping what they thought was a stranded motorist, when they found a significant amount of drugs. They arrested Danny Lakes Jr. of Riverdale, Illinois on Wednesday.
Officers helped Mr. Lakes and his passengers in a disabled vehicle on U.S. 30 in Whitley County when one Sergeant started to suspect Lakes was under the influence after stating he had been driving the car. A search of the vehicle uncovered much more.  Officers seized cocaine, pot, and another controlled substance worth almost 8 thousand dollars on the street. They also found a loaded handgun.  He remains in the Whitley County Jail.

 

