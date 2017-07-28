Israeli police ban men under 50 from tense Jerusalem site

Israeli border police officers stand guard as Palestinians gather for prayer at the Lion's Gate, following an appeal from clerics for Muslims to pray in the streets instead of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, in Jerusalem's Old City, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. A dispute over metal detectors has escalated into a new showdown between Israel and the Muslim world over the contested Jerusalem shrine that has been at the center of violent confrontations in the past. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

 

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say men under the age of 50 will be barred from a major Jerusalem shrine at the center of recent tensions.

Spokesman Micky Rosenfeld says the move comes after security assessments show Palestinians plan protests at the holy compound Friday. The site is sacred to both Muslims and Jews.

Rosenfeld says some Palestinians barricaded themselves inside Al-Aqsa Mosque overnight in order to join protests later. Police removed them after they refused to leave, he said.

Friday prayers are the highlight of the Muslim religious week. Thousands of Muslims from around Israel and Palestinian areas typically worship at the holy compound in Jerusalem’s Old City.

Muslims returned to pray at the site Thursday after Israel removed security devices at the entrances.

