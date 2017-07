FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They kids have very little facial hair and a lot of game.

The Indy Heat 2021 stays undefeated as they advance in the GRBA National Championship tournament at Spiece Fieldhouse. They beat Hudson Elite on Friday, 59-28.

They have many players that will be coming to high school teams near you very soon. This list includes Brandon Lytle (Bishop Dwenger), Jackson Paul (Churubusco), Blake Davidson (Leo) and Josh Thorbahn (Ottoville HS, Ohio).