Indianapolis creates interagency response units

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis has created four interagency teams to reduce the number of people taken to an emergency room or to jail as the state struggles to keep up with the opioid epidemic.

The Indianapolis Star reported that the Mobile Crisis Assessment Teams will respond to crisis calls involving domestic, emotional or substance abuse.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services and Eskenazi Health have partnered together to create the teams. Each team will have one police officer, one paramedic and one licensed clinician.

Melissa Lemrick is a police officer assigned to the unit. She says the goal is to connect people with the help they need, whether it’s medication, a shelter or a conversation.

Teams trained from June 5 to July 19 to prepare for the many issues they’ll handle.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.