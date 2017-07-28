Indiana sailor killed in plane crash to get military funeral

Related Coverage 16 killed in fiery Marine plane crash in rural Mississippi

MIDDLETOWN, Ind. (AP) — A Navy sailor who was killed in a Marine plane crash earlier this month will receive military funeral honors next week in Indiana.

The Herald Bulletin reports that funeral services for 30-year-old Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ryan Lohrey will be held Monday at Middletown Church of the Nazarene. A visitation will follow the service at the church.

Lohrey was one of 16 service members who died July 10 when their refueling plane crashed in Mississippi.

Hundreds gathered Thursday to show their support as a military procession took Lohrey’s remains from Knightstown to New Castle.

Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed that flags in Henry County be flown at half-staff on Monday in honor of Lohrey.

Lohrey is survived by his parents, two children, and his wife, Cassie Lohrey.

