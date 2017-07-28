Free Friday: Fun weekend activities that cost nothing | WANE

We’ve rounded up some exciting activities you can do July 28th and 29th. The best part? They won’t cost you a dime.

Friday Nites Live Concert Series

Featuring the music of School of Rock

Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center

Courtyard Fountain

4130 West Jefferson Blvd.

Friday, July 28th

6:30pm-8:30pm

Food Truck Fest

Trucks include Big Apple Pizza, Vietnummy and Bravas

Live Music on the Grote Automotive sound stage

Headwaters Park

Saturday, July 29th

11am-6pm

ChoralFest Concert

Free concert featuring FWCC

Foellinger Theatre

3411 Sherman Blvd.

Friday, July 28th

7pm-9pm

Wooden Nickel Records 35th Anniversary Party

Free live music, coffee, and cookies and 35% off used vinyl

Wooden Nickel Music

3422 N. Anthony Blvd.

Friday, July 28th

5pm-9pm

Saturday Cinema

Film enthusiasts 18+ can see The Shawshank Redemption

The Globe Room at ACPL

900 Library Plaza

Saturday, July 29

2pm-5pm

Must present ID at the door

Rock the Plaza 2017

Free concert series

Allen County Public Library

900 Library Plaza

Saturday, July 29

Features music of the Illegals, Adam Strack, The Humanity, and Unlikely Alibi

6pm