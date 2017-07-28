Free Friday: Fun weekend activities that cost nothing | WANE

We’ve rounded up some exciting activities you can do July 28th and 29th. The best part? They won’t cost you a dime.
Friday Nites Live Concert Series
Featuring the music of School of Rock
Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center
Courtyard Fountain
4130 West Jefferson Blvd.
Friday, July 28th
6:30pm-8:30pm
Food Truck Fest
Trucks include Big Apple Pizza, Vietnummy and Bravas
Live Music on the Grote Automotive sound stage
Headwaters Park
Saturday, July 29th
11am-6pm
ChoralFest Concert
Free concert featuring FWCC
Foellinger Theatre
3411 Sherman Blvd.
Friday, July 28th
7pm-9pm
Wooden Nickel Records 35th Anniversary Party
Free live music, coffee, and cookies and 35% off used vinyl
Wooden Nickel Music
3422 N. Anthony Blvd.
Friday, July 28th
5pm-9pm
Saturday Cinema
Film enthusiasts 18+ can see The Shawshank Redemption
The Globe Room at ACPL
900 Library Plaza
Saturday, July 29
2pm-5pm
Must present ID at the door
Rock the Plaza 2017
Free concert series
Allen County Public Library
900 Library Plaza
Saturday, July 29
Features music of the Illegals, Adam Strack, The Humanity, and Unlikely Alibi
6pm