Court: Indiana layoffs of older workers not discrimination

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled against 20 former Lake County employees who claimed their layoffs were driven by age discrimination.

The Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago ruled Wednesday that the plaintiffs, many of whom are now in their 70s and 80s, weren’t victims of deliberate discrimination.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports falling tax revenues prompted county officials to terminate or send into early retirement employees older than 65 with promises that included a Medicare supplemental insurance plan.

But they later learned that insurance plan was only for retirees and opted to terminate the older workers in 2013 rather than buy another plan.

The court found the county wasn’t practicing unlawful age discrimination because it retained a larger group of older employees not covered by that insurance.

