Brooks Jr.’s stock is on the rise during summer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Keion Brooks Jr.’s stock is on the rise.

The North Side junior-to-be continues to stay motivated – thanks in large part to his parents – as he plays for Indy Heat at the 2017 GRBA National Championship held at Spiece Fieldhouse. According to Rivals, Brooks Jr. is a four-star recruit and the 29th best player in his class.

Brooks Jr. has already received offers from Kansas, UCLA and Indiana among many others.

He said he’s trying to improve on his upper and lower body strength.

.@KeionB_12's stock is on the rise 📈📈📈… and he's only getting better for @indy_heat this summer #whoa pic.twitter.com/fzN4Pvx4KG — Andy McDonnell (@Andy_McDonnell) July 28, 2017