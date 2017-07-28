Banks on $1.6b border wall: ‘I believe this is a worthy expenditure’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The U.S. House of Representatives helped President Trump get one step closer to fulfilling a major campaign promise. An appropriation bill passed the House Thursday that included $1.6 billion in funding for a wall at the U.S./Mexican border.

U.S. Representative from Columbia City Jim Banks voted for the bill.

“Build the wall at the U.S. Mexico border, and begin that process to meet that commitment the President made during the campaign,” Banks (R) said.

The bill also included more than $650 billion in defense spending which Rep. Banks said is his number one focus.

“Over the past eight to ten years we’ve seen the military so drastically cut and scaled back that we truly are in the midst of a readiness crisis,” Banks said

But Banks sees funding a wall at the border part of the defense of national security even though President Trump said on the campaign trail Mexico will pay for it.

“I believe this is a worthy expenditure.,” Banks said.

“To some who may not want to spend that much it gave them permission to say yeah I voted for what the President wanted, the border fence,” IPFW Political Science Professor Mike Wolf said. “Knowing the Senate will likely clip that spending back.”

Wolf said this appropriation bill now heads to the Senate. Senators probably won’t see it until after the August break. When they do see it Wolf doesn’t expect that $1.6 billion to last.

“There’s going to be much more opposition to this in the U.S. Senate,” Wolf said.

This appropriation bill covered just four of 12 areas Congress will need to fund. To fund the government for the next year everything will need to pass the House and Senate by October 1, but with a month break head of Congress Professor Wolf doesn’t see that happening. If it doesn’t happen Congress can put into place continuing resolutions which mean the government would continue running on the previous budget.