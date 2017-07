HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) A 2-vehicle crash north of Huntington has closed S.R. 9.

A Huntington County dispatcher told NewsChannel 15 that a crash with injuries was reported around 11:45 a.m. Friday at S.R. 9 and C.R. 900 North. The dispatcher was not sure of the extent of those injuries or how many people were hurt.

S.R. 9 was closed to traffic from C.R. 800 North to C.R. 1000 North.