1 dead, 2 hurt in 3-vehicle crash

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WANE) One person was killed and two others were hurt in a three-vehicle crash early Friday in Kosciusko County.

Police and medics were called around 4:45 a.m. Friday to the intersection of 1350 North and 500 West near the town of Nappanee on a report of a multi-vehicle crash there. Crews arrived to find three vehicles badly mangled.

According to a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department report, a northbound 1999 Honda Accord turned onto westbound 1350 North and into the path of an eastbound 2014 Ford van. After the two vehicles collided, the van rolled onto its side and crashed into a westbound 2000 Ford F150, police said.

The driver of the Ford pickup was killed.

The van driver suffered head injuries and was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital in serious condition.

The Honda driver was taken to a local hospital to minor injuries. His vehicle was left ripped in half.

None of the drivers were identified. The crash remains under investigation.