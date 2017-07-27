Southport police officer shot, killed responding to crash

HOMECROFT, Ind. (WISH) — A Southport police officer was shot and killed while responding to a traffic accident Thursday afternoon in southern Marion County.

Lt. Aaron Allan was shot when he approached an overturned vehicle that had crashed at Madison Avenue and Maynard Drive, said Kendale Adams, a spokesman for Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Allan was pronounced dead at Ezkenazi Hospital, where authorities including the city’s police chief gathered to announce the officer’s death at 7:30 p.m.

Two suspects that were in the car have been apprehended, Adams said. An off-duty Johnson County reserve sheriff’s deputy also stopped to help at the crash, and he shot at one of the two people in the vehicle. Another person in the vehicle was injured in the crash. Neither of the suspects’ injuries were life-threatening.

Police from Southport and Homecroft were dispatched to a property-damage accident call at 2:38 p.m. along Madison Avenue in Homecroft. A car was left upside-down in a house’s yard along Madison Avenue after the shooting. A witness told 24-Hour News 8 that he heard around 20 shots after the car turned over.

Some neighbors said they know Allan as he frequently patrols their neighborhood.

Homecroft has 745 residents and Southport has 1,750 residents, according to Stats Indiana.