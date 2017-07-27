Smokers swiped from BBQ joint

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Two smokers were stolen from the Red Rok BBQ & Bourbon Saloon restaurant on Fort Wayne’s west side in two separate heists under the cover of darkness.

Red Rok BBQ owner Santino Zurzolo told NewsChannel 15 that just before 5 a.m. Sunday, someone took down a fence in the rear of the restaurant at 2701 W. Jefferson Blvd. and hooked his electric smoker to pickup truck and drove off with the apparatus.

Then, around 1 a.m. Wednesday, Red Rok’s wood-fired smoker was taken in the same way, by what appeared on surveillance camera to be the same truck.

The truck appears to be an older model, light-colored pickup.

Zurzolo said the theft of the restaurant’s two smokers was debilitating.

“Those smokers are everything to us, and the fact that they got both of them, just hinders us that much more.”

In a Facebook post, the restaurant offered to “fill your pockets with cash if you can help” find the suspect in the thefts.

Zurzolo told NewsChannel 15 that while he waits for a development in the case, the restaurant has borrowed a replacement smoker from the company it bought the previous smokers from. The rental will allow Red Rok to stay open, he said.