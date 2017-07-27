San Francisco protests Trump’s transgender ban

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Several hundred demonstrators gathered at a plaza named after the late San Francisco gay rights activist Harvey Milk to protest President Donald Trump’s declaration that he will ban transgender people from serving in the military.

Demonstrators waved pink and blue flags, held signs reading “Trans lives are not a burden” and chanted “Stand up! Fight back!”

A transgender woman who identified herself only as Layla addressed the crowd Wednesday night and said she’s tired of being told who she can or cannot be, and asked for others in the LGBTQ community to support trans people as they fight for respect.

Protesters against the policy Trump declared on Twitter also gathered in New York and Los Angeles.

