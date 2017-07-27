Reds pitcher Anthony DeSclafani to start Saturday at Parkview Field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Reds pitcher Anthony DeSclafani is scheduled to make a rehab start for Cincinnati’s Midwest League affiliate Dayton on Saturday night as the Dragons visit Parkview Field to face the TinCaps at 7:05 p.m.

DeSclafani was expected to be an anchor in Cincinnati’s rotation this season but has been sidelined since spring training with an elbow issue.

DeSclafani was 9-5 for the Reds last season with a 3.28 ERA in 20 starts.

DeSclafani won’t be the only arm to keep an eye on Saturday. The Padres have sent lefty Adrian Morejon to Fort Wayne to start. The 18-year old Morejon signed out of Cuba for $11 million last July.