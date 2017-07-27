Potts homers, but TinCaps fall at West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. – The TinCaps held a pair of leads, but eventually lost to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers), 4-2, on Thursday night at Fifth Third Ballpark.

Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. gave Fort Wayne (21-12, 47-56) a 1-0 lead in the third inning as he laced a two-out double to the warning track in left-center field that scored second baseman Reinaldo Ilarraza , who had walked, from first. Tatis leads the TinCaps in extra-base hits with 42 and RBIs with 54.

After West Michigan (22-9, 67-31) equalized in the bottom of the third, TinCaps third baseman Hudson Potts hit the first pitch of the fourth inning over the wall in left field to make it 2-0. For the 18-year-old Potts, it was his 11th home run of the season. However, after that, Fort Wayne’s offense was quiet.

In similar fashion to the third, the Whitecaps tied things up in their half of the fourth–only they didn’t stop there. Following a game-tying RBI single from Dylan Burdeaux, West Michigan grabbed the lead on a fielder’s choice groundout and increased their lead to 4-2 on a wild pitch.

Alfred Gutierrez (W), 22, bested 19-year-old Reggie Lawson (L) in a matchup of right-handed starters. Gutierrez struck out 10 in seven innings, while Lawson K-ed six in four innings of work.

This result makes Friday night’s series finale a rubber match, as Fort Wayne won the opener, 4-3, in 11 innings on Wednesday.

Next Game

Friday, July 28 @ West Michigan (7 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: RH Jim McDade

– Whitecaps Probable Starter: LH Gregory Soto

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM, TinCapsRadio.com, TuneIn