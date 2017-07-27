Police searching for non-compliant sex offender

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Police in Steuben County are searching for a registered sex offender who did not report his information to authorities.

Mitchell Wayne Hephner, 26, faces charges two counts of felony failure to register as a sex or violent offender and one count of felony failure to register as a sex or violent offender with a prior conviction in Steuben Superior Court. An active arrest warrant was issued Wednesday.

In a news release Thursday, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office wrote that Hephner failed to report required information to the authorities within the lawful time period. Hephner also was reportedly not living at his registered address.

Hephner was last known to be in the 3700 block of South C.R. 109 West in rural Steuben Township. He is described as a white man, standing 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing approximately 165 pounds. He has short brown hair, brown eyes, and a goatee-type mustache, with several tattoos on his neck, throat area, left arm and hand.

Anyone with information on Hephner’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office or Steuben County Crime Stoppers at (260) 668-1000 .