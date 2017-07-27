Police release video of shooting suspect dragged by victim’s car

Related Coverage Burger King employee shot, seriously hurt in attempted robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne Police Department on Thursday released two surveillance videos they hope will help them identify the person who shot a Burger King employee downtown early Tuesday.

The shooting happened in the parking lot outside the restaurant located in the 300 block of East Jefferson Blvd. just after 1:00 a.m. right after employees had left work. According to police, Brianna Waller was getting ready to drive herself and other employees out of the parking lot when at least one person walked up and attempted to rob them. Waller drove off and that’s when the would-be robber began shooting into the car, striking her. She continued driving and was able to get to a nearby hospital where she was initially listed in critical condition, however her condition was later upgraded to serious.

Surveillance video shows the suspect sliding along the pavement after falling from the car as it sped along. Police believe the person suffered significant “road rash” after having been dragged along the pavement.



Advertisement

Police also released a second video which shows the suspect walking along the street prior to the robbery attempt. Anyone who might recognize the suspect based on his appearance or injuries is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.