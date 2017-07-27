Meijer and Walmart offer ways to ease Back to School shopping stress

(WANE) Students will soon be heading back to the classroom and that means parents will be confronted with the task of making sure their kids have all necessary supplies. In anticipation of this often hectic and stressful endeavor, both Meijer and Walmart are offering options to make it easier to complete the task.

Meijer offering Back to School home delivery

Starting Thursday, Meijer customers who have home delivery memberships with Shipt can shop online for the most popular back to school items and have them delivered to their door in as little as one hour after the order is placed.

For those who don’t have Shipt memberships or who just prefer to shop in store, Meijer has nearly 200 items priced at $1 or less.

Michael McKenzie with Meijer says the retailer has seen back to school business double week over week in late July.

Walmart customers can search for specific classroom supplies

Shoppers can use their zip code to search for individual classroom lists or shop from a general grade supplies list. By simply clicking “Add All to Cart” customers can add all the items to their basket and then choose whether to pick up the items at their local store or ship them to their home.

Many of the most popular back to school items on walmart.com are available for free two-day shipping on orders over $35.

To see if your school and/or classroom is on Walmart’s list, click here.