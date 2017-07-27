Man slain at protest in western Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s chief prosecutor says a 30-year-old man has been killed in a protest in a western town, pushing the official toll to least 98 dead in nearly four months of unrest.

The prosecutor’s office says Rafael Antonio Vergara was slain in the town of Ejido, outside the city of Merida, without offering further details.

The killing Wednesday came on the first of a two-day general strike called by opponents of President Nicolas Maduro. They are against his attempt to rewrite the constitution through a constituent assembly whose members are set to be chosen Sunday in an election.

The president argues that a new constitution will offer the South American nation a way out of its deep political and economic crisis. His opponents see it as a maneuver to further consolidate his already considerable executive power, and they are boycotting the vote.

