Indiana State Prison inmate dies after being found stabbed

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate at Indiana State Prison who was serving time for a 2009 double homicide has died after being found stabbed.

The (Michigan City) News-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2v0166o ) 49-year-old Willie Steele of Gary was found with a stab wound Wednesday. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A suspect in the death has been identified by investigators and was placed in a restricted housing unit at the prison in northwestern Indiana. An autopsy is planned.

Steele was serving 65 years behind bars. He pleaded guilty in the deaths of 79-year-old Lillie Miller and her daughter, 52-year-old Donessa Miller, but said he was only an accomplice. They were found bound, scalded with water and strangled in a bathtub at their Gary home.

___

Information from: The News-Dispatch, http://www.michigancityin.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.