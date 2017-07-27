Indiana continues to see college graduation rates rise

Indianapolis–According to the 2017 College Completion Report over the past five years, on-time graduation rates have increased by more than 11 percentage points at the state’s public colleges. The completion gap between minority students and the overall student population has been cut nearly in half.

A marked increase in college completion trends has occurred since the Indiana General Assembly enacted financial aid reforms. Expanded student success initiatives across the state’s campuses is building momentum to meet Indiana’s education attainment and economic development goals. A renewed focus on returning adult students is also a contributing factor.

On-time graduation rates have improved by about 10 percentage points at Indiana four-year campuses over the past five years. Two-year campuses have improved by about 6 percentage points. The five most-improved campuses during that period were IU East, Purdue West Lafayette, Ball State University, the University of Southern Indiana and IU Kokomo.

The completion gap is closing but needs to close faster: The achievement gap for black and Hispanic students has been cut nearly in half, but the rate of improvement must increase to meet Indiana’s goal of closing the gap entirely by 2025. A significant factor in meeting this challenge is the notable difference in first-to-second year persistence rates between minority students and their peers (67% vs. 78%).

More students are on track to graduate on time. Statewide, more Indiana students are taking and completing the necessary number of credits (30 per year) to complete college on time. Minority students and 21st Century Scholars have recorded the largest gains in recent years with the most significant improvement occurring at the state’s community college campuses.

