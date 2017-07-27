IMPD deputy chief dies following crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Thursday the passing of Deputy Chief of Investigations James Waters.

Waters, 48, was critically injured in a crash on I-70 involving his police car. He was off-duty when the July 23 crash happened.

IMPD said Waters died from his injuries Thursday afternoon at IU Methodist Hospital.

Waters served with IMPD for nearly 30 years and served in a variety of roles, including Commander of East District and Assistant Chief. Waters was appointed to Deputy Chief of Investigations in January by IMPD Chief Bryan Roach.

“Jim has served with nobility, dignity, honor, and courage,” said Chief Roach in a statement announce Waters’ death. “Jim comes from a long family lineage of courageous law enforcement leaders. His presence will surely be missed, but his distinguished career and service to his community will be forever remembered.”

Waters’ accolades include the Medal of Bravery, the Mayor’s Community Service Award, and a Certificate of Commendation from the Red Cross Hall of Fame.

Last week, IMPD said Waters had slowed on I-70 west of Indianapolis to avoid debris in the road when he was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer. He was taken to a hospital and reported in critical, but stable condition. No other details about the crash investigation have been released.

Waters is survived by his wife Sherry and two children.

IMPD asks anyone sending cards, flowers or other expressions of condolences can send them to: IMPD Chaplin’s Office, 50 North Alabama Street, Suite T-120, Indianapolis, IN 46204.