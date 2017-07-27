Holcomb not ruling out tax increase if GOP cuts Medicaid

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is not ruling out a tax increase should congressional Republican efforts to repeal President Barack Obama’s health care law result in cuts to Medicaid.

Holcomb said Thursday that he is “willing to entertain all sorts of decisions that will be difficult.” The Republican made the remark after he was specifically asked about raising taxes to pay for health care coverage.

Indiana’s HIP 2.0 program relies on the federal government for at least 90 percent of its funding and currently insures more than 400,000 low-income people in Indiana.

Various proposals that have been considered by Republicans in Congress would result in billions of dollars in cuts to Medicaid, which provides funding for HIP 2.0.

