Hamas hails ‘victory’ in shrine security fight

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Islamic militant group that rules Gaza is hailing as a “victory” Israel’s removal of security measures outside a major Jerusalem shrine.

Izzat Risheq, a senior Hamas leader, on Thursday tweeted that Palestinians achieved a “historic victory.” He said “Today, our people celebrate the removal of the gates (security measures), tomorrow they will celebrate the removal of the occupation itself.”

Risheq made the comments after Israel removed the new security measures it installed earlier this month outside a major Jerusalem shrine, holy to Muslims and Jews, after Palestinian gunmen shot and killed two police officers from within the site.

