Gore slams trump’s military transgender ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — Al Gore says President Donald Trump’s decision to bar transgender people from serving in the military is wrong and a distraction from more important issues.

The former vice president spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday while promoting his film, “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power.”

Gore said he didn’t think that Trump consulted with military leaders before making his announcement on Twitter. He says he thinks Trump is big on distractions and that is leading to the president not getting any important work done.

Gore says Trump should be focused on solving climate change, the topic Gore has been vocal and passionate about for more than a decade.

“An Inconvenient Sequel” is a follow up to 2006’s Oscar-winning documentary “An Inconvenient Truth.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.