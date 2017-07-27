Gore slams trump’s military transgender ban

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2012 file photo, former Vice President Al Gore, Current TV Chairman and Co-Founder, participates in the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena , Calif.

 

WASHINGTON (AP) — Al Gore says President Donald Trump’s decision to bar transgender people from serving in the military is wrong and a distraction from more important issues.

The former vice president spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday while promoting his film, “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power.”

Gore said he didn’t think that Trump consulted with military leaders before making his announcement on Twitter. He says he thinks Trump is big on distractions and that is leading to the president not getting any important work done.

Gore says Trump should be focused on solving climate change, the topic Gore has been vocal and passionate about for more than a decade.

“An Inconvenient Sequel” is a follow up to 2006’s Oscar-winning documentary “An Inconvenient Truth.”

 

