Former Komets goalie Pat Nagle signs with Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand Rapids Griffins have signed goaltender Pat Nagle to a one-year contract.

A native of Bloomfield, Mich., Nagle appeared in 25 games with the ECHL’s Fort Wayne Komets in 2016-17 and tallied a 15-3-4 record, a 2.23 goals against average and a 0.916 save percentage. If he had played enough minutes to qualify, Nagle would have placed third in the league in GAA and eighth in save percentage. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound netminder logged a six-game unbeaten streak from Feb. 17-March 5 (4-0-2) then added a 5-2 mark in nine Kelly Cup Playoff games, helping the Komets reach the second round.

Nagle appeared in two games with the Griffins in 2014-15 and picked up a win while showing a 0.78 GAA and a 0.971 save percentage. The 29-year-old has competed in seven career AHL games since 2012-13 between Grand Rapids, Syracuse, Rochester and Utica and owns a 1-4-0 record, a 3.23 GAA and a 0.900 save percentage.

Nagle has appeared in 222 ECHL games since 2011-12 with Florida, Idaho and Fort Wayne, amassing a 123-59-24 record, a 2.61 GAA and a 0.911 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, Nagle played four seasons at Ferris State University (CCHA) from 2007-11 and ranks among the school’s all-time leaders with 45 wins (3rd), a 2.32 GAA (3rd) and a 0.916 save percentage (T2nd).

The Griffins will raise their 2017 Calder Cup championship banner and begin the defense of their title on Friday, Oct. 6 at Van Andel Arena against Manitoba when the puck drops on the 2017-18 season with Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank.

Single-game tickets will go on sale to the public on Sept. 8. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.