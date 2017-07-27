“Carpool Conversations” with TinCaps manager Anthony Contreras

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Perhaps nobody has a better perspective on playing professional baseball in Fort Wayne than Anthony Contreras.

As a player, Contreras suited up for the Fort Wayne Wizards during their final season in 2008 at War Memorial Coliseum. Now as a manager, Contreras is in his second season leading the Midwest League franchise in the Summit City – with a new nickname (TinCaps) and a new ballpark (Parkview Field).

Contreras talks about his extreme appetite for ice cream, his wife and children, and first job at Jamba Juice in this week’s “Carpool Convestation.”

Click on the VIDEO for this week’s Carpool Conversation fueled by Phil’s One Stop and Marathon.