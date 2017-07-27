C-SPAN founder Brian Lamb speaking at Purdue commencement

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — The founder of the C-SPAN public affairs TV network will be the main speaker at Purdue University’s summer graduation ceremony.

The university says 1963 Purdue graduate Brian Lamb will take part in the Aug. 5 ceremony in Elliott Hall of Music on the West Lafayette campus. Lamb grew up in Lafayette and founded C-SPAN in 1979. He continues doing interview programs for the network since stepping down as its CEO in 2012.

He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian award, in 2007, and Purdue put his name on the Brian Lamb School of Communication in 2011.

Purdue says about 1,350 students are set to receive bachelor’s or graduate degrees during the commencement ceremony.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.