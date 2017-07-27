Allen County Fair shuts down thrill ride after Ohio accident

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – “Freak Out” is the Allen County Fair’s most similar ride to the one that broke down at the Ohio State Fair Wednesday and killed a man. The ride, which is called “Fire Ball,” also injured seven others. Today, the Allen County shut down “Freak Out” in light of the tragic event.

Allen County Fair Statement

Allen County Fair Chairman Jerry Hammon hopes that never happens at the Allen County Fair.

“It’s devastating,” he said. “You never like for anything like that to happen, but everything’s mechanical and things can happen as far as the rides. Sometimes malfunctions happen, all the bolts may be tight but there may be a stress in the metal or something like that that you can’t really see until it happens. So it’s tragic but it’s one of those things that you just have to deal with.”

The Indiana State Fire Marshal inspects all fair rides in Indiana once a year. The inspection includes checking paperwork, mechanics, and the emergency brake. Then the Huntertown Fire Department inspects all the rides when they’re first set up at the Allen County Fairgrounds.

John Erickson with the Indiana State Fire Marshal said that they put a sticker on every ride that passes their inspection. He said if a ride has a sticker and it hasn’t expired, people are good to go.

“As long as I see the sticker that there is an inspection and that ride is to code, I am fine with my children riding those rides and I will ride those rides,” he said. “I know the people that do these inspections and I know that they work hard to bring those rides into compliance.”

Freak Out and Fire Ball are both made by KMG, a Dutch amusement manufacturer. The company has shut down all it’s rides, including the Freak Out at the Allen County Fair, until they are done investigating what happened at the Ohio State Fair.