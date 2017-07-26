Whitley County man arrested after authorities find child porn in his home

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A four month long investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Whitley County man after authorities were alerted to tips received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children according to Indiana State Police.

Christopher Aaron Davidsen, 44, was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of Child Exploitation and one count of Possession of Child Pornography after police obtained a search warrant for his rural Columbia City home.

The investigation into peer-to-peer file sharing began in late March. More than 150 images and more than two dozen videos of alleged child pornography were found on multiple electronic devices.

Agencies involved in the investigation included the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Whitley County Sheriff Department, the Whitley County Prosecutor’s Office and the Division of Child Services.

Indiana State Police encourage the public is encouraged to report information regarding possible child exploitation to their local law enforcement agency or to the nearest State Police Post.

Information can also be reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s Cyber Tipline http://www.missingkids.com/CyberTipline or by calling them toll free at (800) 843-5678.