Wabash community bands together to find veteran’s stolen goods

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – A lot of us wake up in the morning and start scrolling through Facebook. When one Wabash woman did just that it ended in a veteran getting his prized possessions that were stolen back.

Veteran Jason Bruce moved to Wabash with his wife from Virginia. It’s not his hometown, but thanks to several community members like the guys at at Filament Tattoo it’s starting to feel like home.

“That was the whole thought can we get his stuff back,” Filament Tattoo Owner Matt Haynes said.

Two weeks ago Bruce had several things stolen from his home including a handmade tomahawk he got when he retired from the United States Marines and a ghillie suit he used overseas.

“They’re irreplaceable items,” Filament Tattoo Artist Adam Godwin said.

Bruce’s friends at Filament Tattoo wanted to help him get his things back.

“What kind of person does this? It’s horrible to treat one of our retired vets this way,” Haynes said.

So, the shop took to Facebook. They offered $300 worth of a tattoo to anyone with information on how to get Bruce’s things back. Then other businesses, even some in Marion, pitched in services and cash totaling about $1,000.

“It literally all became [about] Facebook,” Wabash resident Mary Cole said.

Cole had heard about Filament Tattoo’s reward. Then a few days later she got on Facebook and saw what everyone was looking for.

“Someone on my friends list liked a post and that post showed up on my newsfeed,” Cole said

“[The author of the post] put her ex boyfriend on blast about him robbing some Army guy,” Godwin said. “Within six minutes Mary had seen that post and shared it with us.”

Godwin contacted both the author of the post and the authorities, but a family member ended up returning the stolen goods, and they got back to Bruce. Bruce told us he and his wife decided to show grace to the teenager who did it and did not press charges.