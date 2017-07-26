Trump cranks up heat on Sessions

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is cranking up the heat on Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He is scorning him as “very weak” and refusing to say whether he’ll fire the nation’s top law enforcement officer and his onetime political ally. It was an extraordinary public rebuke, and even fellow Republicans pushed back forcefully. All through a day of anything-but-subtle tweets and statements, Trump rued his decision to choose Sessions for his Cabinet and left the former senator’s future prospects dangling. He said: “We will see what happens. Time will tell. Time will tell.”

