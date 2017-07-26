Tip leads to Plymouth parking lot pot bust

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WANE) Three people were arrested Monday evening after police in Illinois got a tip that a load of marijuana was going to change hands in a parking lot in Plymouth, Indiana.

According to a news release from Indiana State Police, Illinois State Police contacted the department’s Drug Enforcement Section and surveillance was set up at the parking lot.

Richard McCalvin, 42, of Argos, Indiana, John McCalvin, 65, of Tallahassee, Florida, and Karen Sulay, 61 of California were all charged with dealing marijuana.

Police seized nearly 20 pounds of what was described as high grade marijuana with a street value estimated at $45,000. Eight pounds of marijuana butter worth approximately $25,000 and 50 marijuana laced cookies valued at around $5,000 were also confiscated. Police also seized $30,000 in cash.

The Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section was assisted by the Illinois State Police, DEA, and Marshall County Sheriff’s Department.