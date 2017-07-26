Motorcyclist lays down bike to avoid crash, hurt

HOWE, Ind. (WANE) A Michigan motorcyclist was injured Tuesday night after laying his bike down to avoid a crash.

Police and medics were called just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening to a North S.R. 9 near the Indiana-Michigan state line on a report of a single motorcycle crash there.

Investigators said Jeremy Brown of Sturgis was headed southbound on S.R. 9 just south of the Indiana-Michigan state line on his 2004 Yamaha Road Star motorcycle when a semi pulled onto the roadway. Brown said he swerved to miss hitting the semi, and laid the bike on its side, according to a report.

Brown suffered suffered multiple broken ribs and a broken right hand. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

It’s not clear if the semi stopped or if its driver was cited.