Man hurt when 4-wheeler tumbles into ditch

WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne man who was spraying weeds from an off-road vehicle was hospitalized after he lost control of the vehicle and fell into a ditch.

Indiana Conservation officers said Wednesday that Jeremy T. Wilson, 44, of Fort Wayne was spraying for weeds near a culvert on private property near the intersection of Notestine Road and Scipio Road around 1:15 p.m. when he lost control of an off-road vehicle he was operating. The 4-wheeler went into the ditch near the culvert, officials said.

Wilson was taken to a local hospital for treatment to his left leg, officials said.