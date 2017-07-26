Indiana’s rural and volunteer fire departments win grants

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rural and volunteer fire departments from 39 Indiana counties are receiving small grants to help fight wildland fires.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced this week that the grants will help pay for training and gear. The money will also go toward the installation of piping that enables firefighters to tap into natural waterways in areas without water service.

The total amount of the grants is $250,000 and comes from federal Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

Each fire department selected is getting anywhere from $5,000 on down to about $700.

The recipients were chosen based on population density and acres of public wildlands.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.