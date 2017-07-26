Indianapolis pledges $1.2M to help displaced Carrier workers

Related Coverage Layoffs begin at Carrier plant that drew Trump’s criticism

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett says the city will use $1.2 million in tax incentives recovered from Carrier Corp. to help about 630 workers losing their jobs find new employment.

Hogsett said Wednesday the affected workers will receive up to $1,000 each to pay for transportation, child care, utility bills and other costs associated with finding new jobs. The city also will provide up to $1,000 in incentives to employers hiring displaced Carrier workers for at least one year and paying at least $16 per hour.

Nearly 340 workers lost their jobs July 20 at Carrier’s Indianapolis gas furnace factory, and 290 more will be let go by Dec. 22 as the company moves some production to Mexico in a move criticized by then-presidential candidate Donald Trump last year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.