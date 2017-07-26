Indiana man enters murder plea in 1977 Michigan cold case

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (AP) — An Indiana man charged last year with murder in a 1977 southwestern Michigan killing that police initially classified as a suicide has reached a plea deal in the case.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports Raymond Richmond of South Bend pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Robert Stasiak. Richmond, who was 18 at the time of Stasiak’s death, is scheduled to be sentenced to 12 to 18 years in prison on Sept. 15.

Authorities have said they believe Richmond fatally shot Stasiak, his cousin, in Edwardsburg, Michigan, in November 1977 after Stasiak flushed his cousin’s marijuana down the toilet.

In 2015, the investigation was reopened by police and Stasiak’s body was exhumed so an autopsy could be performed. Richmond was arrested and charged in 2016.

