Indiana fish farm’s new owner plans restarting production

ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — The new owner of an eastern Indiana fish farm says it plans to restart production there next year.

The (Muncie) Star Press reports Maynard, Massachusetts-based AquaBounty Technologies bought the Bell Aquaculture facility near the Delaware County town of Albany for $14 million.

AquaBounty spokesman Dave Conley says the last Bell-raised fish were harvested before the sale closed. He says AquaBounty plans to use the facility to produce its genetically engineered salmon, for which it received federal approval in 2015.

Conley says its salmon grow to market size faster than conventional Atlantic salmon with 25 percent less food.

AquaBounty expects to start production next spring, with its first harvest in 2019. It estimates growing 2.6 million pounds of fish a year.

