Indiana county pays ex-inmates $1.23M in mistreatment case

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana county has paid a $1.23 million settlement to former inmates who say they were mistreated at a county jail in Indiana.

The News and Tribune reports that more than 30 of the 220 former Floyd County Jail inmates who were allegedly mistreated have come forward to receive part of the settlement money.

The 2014 lawsuit against former sheriff Darrell Mills, jail staff and the Floyd County Commissioners alleges inmates were deprived of clothing, bedding and hygiene products. The suit also says they were kept in padded cells and that some were Tased and pepper-sprayed.

Mills says they were doing the same thing all facilities were doing and did nothing wrong.

Both parties agreed to the settlement, which also requires corrections officers receive additional training.

