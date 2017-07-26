Body of sailor killed in plane crash returning to Indiana

MIDDLETOWN, Ind. (AP) — The body of a Navy sailor who was among 16 service members killed in a plane crash is returning to Indiana for funeral services.

Thirty-year-old Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ryan Lohrey died July 10 along with 15 Marines when their military refueling plane crashed in Mississippi.

His body is scheduled to arrive Thursday at Indianapolis International Airport. A military funeral procession will then will travel through Middletown en route to a New Castle funeral home.

Funeral services are set for Monday at the Middletown Church of the Nazarene.

Lohrey’s grandmother says she and her family remain stunned by the 30-year-old sailor’s death, which came just over a month after the father of two got married.

Barbara Lohrey tells The Indianapolis Star that “Ryan was my hero.”

